Jimmy Butler helped recruit Avery Bradley to Heat

After falling short to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler has now helped weaken them for next season.

The Athletic’s Sham Charania reported Saturday that the Miami Heat star, along with team president Pat Riley, recruited guard Avery Bradley to leave the Lakers. Bradley agreed to a two-year, $11.6 million deal with Miami.

Though Bradley opted out of the Orlando bubble, his stock is on the rise. A two-time All-Defensive Team selection, Bradley is a physical three-and-D guard who will fit the Heat’s style perfectly. He will also offer them more depth in the backcourt. That was exposed as a weakness for the team when Goran Dragic got hurt in the Finals.

As for Butler, he is having a big positive impact on Miami’s offseason and is doing so by any means necessary.