Goran Dragic says Jimmy Butler threatened him if he did not re-sign with Heat

The Miami Heat were able to lock up Goran Dragic for another two seasons, and that is very good news for all parties.

Dragic is getting a two-year contract with Miami for $37.4 million. The Heat went all-out to convey the message that they wanted Dragic to stay with the team. They put up posters and billboards all over Dragic’s home in Slovenia to show how much they wanted him.

S plakati po Ljubljani so pri @MiamiHEAT pokazali, kako mocno cenijo @Goran_Dragic. Rekrutiranje slovenskega organizatorja igre je ocitno v polnem zamahu. pic.twitter.com/8tJ4eHKky5 — Gregor Terzič (@gregapenny) November 19, 2020

Another person who wanted Dragic back badly was Butler. Dragic told the AP’s Tim Reynolds that Butler (half-seriously) threatened him with physical violence if he didn’t re-sign.

“Jimmy’s a tough guy. … I didn’t want him chasing my a–,” Dragic joked.

Crisis averted, because Dragic is back. And we wouldn’t put it past Butler to do everything possible to ensure Dragic returned.

The Heat have a lot to build upon from last season. The team only finished fifth in the East in the regular season, but they made a run to the NBA Finals. Dragic and Bam Adebayo got injured during the Finals, which changed things and even led to a controversial comment from Pat Riley.

With Dragic back, Miami can now continue to improve and see if they can break through for a championship.