Jimmy Butler tried to play in jersey with no name on back

Jimmy Butler made clear that he didn’t want to wear a name on the back of his jersey during the NBA restart. While he wasn’t allowed to do so, he still found a way to make the statement prior to the Miami Heat’s first game.

Butler took the floor in a jersey with no name on the back, but was ultimately made to change by the referee. He was clearly aware that he wasn’t going to get away with it, as he had a jersey ready with his name on the back to change into when told to.

Butler had been adamant about wearing a nameless jersey and not one with his name on the back. This was his compromise after he was informed that his preferred idea simply was not possible.

The veteran guard is averaging 20.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season.