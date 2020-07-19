Report: Jimmy Butler will not be allowed to wear no name on jersey

Jimmy Butler won’t get his wish to wear no name on the back of his jersey during the NBA restart.

Butler said last Tuesday he wanted to wear no name on his nameplate, saying that no name and no message would go back to “who I was.” According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, however, Butler will not be permitted to do so, as the uniform player agreement requires something to be on the back of a jersey.

Per sources, it appears as of now that Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler's request to wear no name on the back of his jersey at the NBA restart will not be honored. The NBA and NBPA struck deals on the messaging, but wearing of a name is part of the uniform player agreement. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 19, 2020

Butler explicitly said he did not want to wear his own name, so it will be interesting if he chooses one of the pre-approved social justice phrases in light of the decision.

The Heat guard certainly appears ready for the season based on his bubble activities. We just don’t know what will be in the back of his uniform yet.