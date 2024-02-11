Jimmy Butler takes leave from Heat due to death in family

Jimmy Butler will be away from the Miami Heat for an undisclosed period of time.

Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, announced through the Heat on Sunday that Butler has taken a leave of absence to deal with a death in his family.

“Jimmy Butler has been granted a leave of absence as he deals with the death of a family member. Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss. Updates will be given when appropriate,” Lee said.

Butler was not with the Heat when they hosted the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

No further details were given about the situation. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra only said “we’re here for him” when asked about Butler prior to Sunday’s game.

Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 37 games this season. The Heat entered Sunday with a record of 28-24, which was good for eighth in the Eastern Conference. They have tough games upcoming against the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers after they face Boston.