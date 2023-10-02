Jimmy Butler shows up to media day with hilarious emo look

No player in the NBA has more fun with media day than Jimmy Butler, and the Miami Heat star outdid himself this year.

Butler showed up to media day with the Heat on Monday sporting a hilarious emo look. He had his hair straightened and parted to the side and multiple (probably fake) piercings. Butler also appeared to be wearing makeup. He told reporters he is “emo” and to “leave me alone.”

Butler had an entire outfit dedicated to the look when he arrived at the arena.

Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat shows off his new look for NBA media day pic.twitter.com/1eChW69tuo — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 2, 2023

Some people speculated that Butler decided to sport a “sad” look to show how upset he was about the Heat missing out on Damian Lillard. The six-time All-Star did make it clear he was unhappy about Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a video Butler shared on social media.

However, Butler loves goofing off at media day, so he may have had the emo look planned all along. He also rocked a wild hairstyle at the training camp kickoff event last year.

Jimmy Butler at media day last year vs. this year 😭 pic.twitter.com/MbG9pD5owa — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 2, 2023

Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season. He helped lead Miami to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Denver Nuggets.