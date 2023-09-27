Jimmy Butler reacts to Heat missing out on Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat thought they were in the driver’s seat for Damian Lillard from the moment he made his trade demand. On Wednesday, however, he was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving the Heat empty-handed.

Heat star Jimmy Butler was quick to react to the news that Lillard is headed to Milwaukee as part of a three-team deal. Butler said, presumably jokingly, that the NBA needed to investigate the Bucks for tampering.

“Yo NBA, man, y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering. Y’all do. Just gonna put that out there,” Butler said. “Y’all didn’t hear it from me, but I heard it through somebody.”

There is no reason to think any tampering was involved in the Lillard trade. Lillard had asked for a trade to Miami, but the Blazers simply did not seem to like what the Heat could offer and looked elsewhere.

This is definitely a blow for Butler and the Heat. At this point, they will have to run it back with what is essentially the same team as last year.