Jimmy Butler could be pursued by surprise team in West?

Jimmy Butler has spent virtually his entire NBA career on the East Coast, but one particular team may be trying to change that.

Appearing this week on “The TK Show,” Sam Amick of The Athletic spoke on the Miami Heat star Butler and revealed that he has some noted interest from a Western Conference team — the Golden State Warriors.

“Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer,” said Amick, per SI. “Didn’t get an extension done [with the Heat]. The Warriors … have interest there and I think probably made a couple [trade] calls during the summer.”

Indeed, the six-time All-Star Butler is entering the final season of his contract with Miami and looks poised to play it out. While he is about to turn 35 years old, the Warriors are probably one of the few teams out there that would match his timeline as they need to maximize the remaining years of Steph Curry (36) and, to a lesser extent, Draymond Green (34).

Golden State, a team that targeted a similar multi-time All-Star this summer as well, can look to make a run at Butler in free agency or try to acquire him ahead of the February trade deadline (offering some combination of Andrew Wiggins, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, or other players). For now, it appears Butler is focused on one particular team if he decides to leave the Heat. But the Warriors sound ready to make it into a competition if need be.