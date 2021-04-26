Jimmy Butler shuts down question about huddle incident with Bam Adebayo

Jimmy Butler is known for being an impassioned leader, so he is not making a big deal about this weekend’s incident with teammate Bam Adebayo.

During the Miami Heat’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Butler and Adebayo were seen having an animated conversation with one another in the team’s huddle. The Heat won the game but saw a 24-point lead dwindle all the way down to three in the fourth quarter.

After the victory, a reporter asked Adebayo about the incident with Butler. Adebayo admitted that he and Butler had cursed each other out. Butler then interjected by saying, “Stop being nosy, man. Next question. That’s between me and Bam. Y’all always trying to get in on something.”

Warning: This is not the most conventional postgame interview you've seen from @Bam1of1. With the help of @JimmyButler, they told the media to stop being so nosy about what gets said between the two of them. It's classic Jimmy and Bam.#HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/4H0vZYTLXy — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 25, 2021

Butler and Adebayo are the two stars of the Heat and are very close with one another. But the team has been extremely inconsistent this season, leading Butler to recently question their heart.

That said, Butler cursing out his teammates is hardly anything new, as it is simply part of his leadership style. That explains why he wants the media to keep things moving here.