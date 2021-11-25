Jimmy Butler taunted by Minnesota fans over NBA reporter

Jimmy Butler has returned to Minnesota multiple times as a visiting player, but Timberwolves fans are still not ready to forgive him. They found a very unique way to show that on Wednesday night.

During a free throw attempt in the second half of Minnesota’s 113-101 win over the Miami Heat, T-Wolves fans showered Butler with “Rachel Nichols!” chants. Butler acted like he didn’t hear it.

Timberwolves fans are chanting “Rachel Nichols” at Jimmy Butler (h/t @WolvesGotNext ) pic.twitter.com/8JSaIba2eJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 25, 2021

Butler forced his way out of Minnesota early on in the 2018-19 season. Shortly after he called out teammates and coaches during a practice outburst, he gave a publicized interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. Butler essentially vented during that interview about how tired he was of losing.

Timberwolves fans obviously feel the Nichols interview was one of Butler’s tactics to force a trade, and they haven’t let it go.

Photo: Jan 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports