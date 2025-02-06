Jimmy Butler has officially been traded to a new team

The NBA playoff race has just taken a big turn as Jimmy Butler has officially been traded.

Butler is being traded to the Golden State Warriors as part of a 5-team deal, ending a saga that has been a top topic of discussion for the last few months. In return for Butler, the Miami Heat are receiving Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker and a protected first-round pick. The Warriors are also trading Dennis Schroder to Miami, but he will be sent to Utah. Kyle Anderson will be headed from Golden State to Toronto in the trade. The Detroit Pistons are also part of the deal and will be receiving Lindy Waters II from Golden State and Josh Richardson from Miami.

The trade will help the Warriors compete for a title this season. Butler had been unhappy with Miami and made it clear for months he wanted out. The team responded by suspending him on three occasions before finally trading him to Golden State.

Butler had desired a trade to the Phoenix Suns, but the Heat did not want to take on Bradley Beal’s contract in return. It seems like Butler finally caved and agreed to go to San Francisco. Miami is shipping Butler to Golden State and taking on Wiggins, while receiving a first-round pick.

Butler has also agreed to a 2-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors as part of the deal.