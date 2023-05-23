 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 23, 2023

Jimmy Butler has not eased up at all on his Celtics trash talk

May 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Jimmy Butler in his Heat uniform

May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler has his Miami Heat up 3-0 on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and he is not letting up with the trash talk.

After Butler went head-to-head with Grant Williams in Game 2 of the series on Friday in Boston, the Heat veteran posted a photo on Instagram of the big moment.

Then after winning Game 3 on Sunday, Butler posted a photo of the moment he trolled Al Horford with a fake timeout call.

If you scroll through those photos, you’ll also see one of Butler pointing at Williams.

It takes an awful lot of hubris to make those posts while you’re in the middle of a series. But Butler must really feel that he and his Heat are going to win.

Article Tags

Jimmy ButlerNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus