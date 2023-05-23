Jimmy Butler has not eased up at all on his Celtics trash talk

Jimmy Butler has his Miami Heat up 3-0 on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and he is not letting up with the trash talk.

After Butler went head-to-head with Grant Williams in Game 2 of the series on Friday in Boston, the Heat veteran posted a photo on Instagram of the big moment.

Then after winning Game 3 on Sunday, Butler posted a photo of the moment he trolled Al Horford with a fake timeout call.

If you scroll through those photos, you’ll also see one of Butler pointing at Williams.

Jimmy Butler posted this on IG 😂😂😂 menace pic.twitter.com/wy9OaxMKg3 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 22, 2023

It takes an awful lot of hubris to make those posts while you’re in the middle of a series. But Butler must really feel that he and his Heat are going to win.