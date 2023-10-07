JJ Redick reminds Celtics coach of tough fact

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla believes he dodged a serious problem during the 2023 NBA playoffs. But JJ Redick made sure to issue Mazzulla a reality check.

Mazzulla was Redick’s guest on episode 176 of “The Old Man & the Three” podcast. The Celtics coach was asked about his opinion on the Milwaukee Bucks acquiring Damian Lillard.

Mazzulla responded by making a point about not knowing how events will actually fall into place. He used the example of his Celtics chasing the 1-seed in the East last season, only to lose out to the Bucks. The Bucks then ended up losing to the 8-seed Miami Heat. But as Redick hilariously reminded Mazzulla, so did the Celtics.

“You just don’t know. I think people don’t say that enough,” said Mazzulla. “What if we would’ve got the 1-seed and lost to the 8-seed? I probably wouldn’t be sitting here right now. So like, thank you God for protecting us from the 1-seed.”

“Coach, I hate to tell you, but you did lose to the 8-seed,” Redick responded.

While the Bucks did lose to the Heat in the first round, they did so with an injured Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak missed two and a half games during the series as the Bucks lost to the Heat in 5.

The Celtics were nearly swept by the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals and trailed 3-0 before pulling off three wins in a row. Jimmy Butler was also battling a worsening ankle injury from the previous round.

The Celtics did get further in the 2023 playoffs than the Bucks, but they both lost to the 8-seed all the same.