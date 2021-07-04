JJ Watt has big conflict over NBA Finals

JJ Watt has a conflict on his hands regarding the NBA Finals.

Watt grew up in Wisconsin and as a Milwaukee Bucks fan. But he also just signed with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL and supports the Phoenix Suns to align with his new fans.

After the Bucks won Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals to clinch a berth to the NBA Finals, Watt sent this tweet. “What are we supposed to do now?” was the caption for his GIF.

That’s not an easy position for Watt. His allegiance lies with his hometown Bucks. But he also probably does not want to get off to a bad start with his new fans in Arizona.

Few will be able to blame you if you root on your Bucks, JJ. You can’t please everyone.