Joakim Noah could see larger than expected role with Clippers

Originally signed to provide some depth in the frontcourt, Joakim Noah may end up seeing a pretty big role for the Los Angeles Clippers in Orlando.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he believes the NBA’s four-month shutdown has significantly benefited Noah, and outlined what he wants from the veteran center.

“We need him to be a solid veteran player, we need him to be a leader as much as he can lead, to be a great example, to be a teacher to [Ivica Zubac], and then really just to be ready when called upon,” Rivers said Sunday, via Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. “I think mentally he’s in the right space right now to be ready, so I think he will be.”

Zubac did not travel with the team to Orlando, and it is unknown if he is even there. Meanwhile, Montrezl Harrell had to leave the bubble to tend to a family matter. That means Noah may see a significant role, at least initially, once games begin.

The 35-year-old center played in 42 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season in a reserve role. It sounds like he may have a big impact on the Clippers that he probably didn’t expect to have.