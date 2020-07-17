Montrezl Harrell leaves bubble to deal with family emergency

Montrezl Harrell is out of the NBA bubble, at least for the moment.

As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Clippers forward has left the bubble to tend to an emergency family matter. He expects to return at some point.

Clippers‘ Montrezl Harrell has departed from the Orlando bubble for an emergency family matter, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2020

Montrezl Harrell plans to return to the NBA restart at a later date, sources said. He left Disney campus to tend to an urgent family situation. https://t.co/IYOx5ZIDZi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2020

Most importantly, we hope all is well with Harrell and his family and that everyone is okay.

From a basketball standpoint, this is definitely a blow for the Clippers, leaving them very thin in the frontcourt. Ivica Zubac has been missing from the bubble due to a family matter, leaving recently-signed veteran Joakim Noah as the only true center the team has in Orlando. Harrell will have to quarantine when he returns to the bubble, which will extend his absence whenever he does come back.

Harrell has been a key reserve for the Clippers this season, contributing 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game primarily off the bench.