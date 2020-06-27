Joe Ingles hilariously calls out teenager who peed on his property

Joe Ingles is getting the last laugh on a troublemaking young whippersnapper.

The Utah Jazz forward took to Twitter on Saturday and hilariously called out a skateboarding teen who peed on his property. Unbeknownst to the youngster, Ingles’ security cameras caught everything.

To the young skateboarding teenager that pee’d on our driveway/garden… Just a heads up but our security cameras see EVERYTHING… face & every other small detail — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) June 27, 2020

Ingles, who was averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 assists per game this season, is the oldest player on the Jazz, set to turn 33 later this year. That probably means he has especially little patience for annoying teenage antics.

The Australia native also has no problem calling people out on their nonsense, so that teenager better think twice next time before bringing that weak stuff into Ingles’ paint (or at least his front lawn).