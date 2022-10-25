Joe Mazzulla receives his first career ejection

Joe Mazzulla on Monday accomplished something for the first time, and it was not exactly a great thing.

Mazzulla received his first career ejection while serving as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. He got tossed in the third quarter of the Celtics’ game against the Chicago Bulls after complaining.

Joe Mazzulla ejected from #Celtics vs. #Bulls late in 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/nJj4kiYCY4 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 25, 2022

Nikola Vucevic was called for fouling Jaylen Brown on the play in question. What upset Mazzulla was that Jayson Tatum complained after a foul call the same way Vucevic did. Tatum received a technical foul call for his behavior, while Vucevic did not.

Both Mazzulla and Tatum raised that point, which led Mazzulla to receive a technical foul and then a second one that led to his ejection.

The Celtics ended up losing 120-102 for their first defeat of the season. They’re now 3-1.