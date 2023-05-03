Joel Embiid admits he lied about NBA MVP

Now that Joel Embiid has won NBA MVP, he can finally admit to lying about it in the past.

Embiid used to tell the media that he didn’t care about NBA MVP. But after being announced on Tuesday as the winner of the award for the 2022-2023 season, Embiid admitted that his previous denials were untrue. He said he used to tell the media that he didn’t care about NBA MVP just so they would get off his back about it.

Embiid jokes that "I know I said I don't care (about the MVP), but it was just for you guys to leave me alone." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) May 3, 2023

“This is something that I dreamed of, and I’ve always wanted. Obviously there are other goals and such, but this is just one step to whatever I want to accomplish, which is to win championships. We’re right there,” Embiid said.

“I know I said I don’t care (about the MVP), but it was just for you guys to leave me alone.”

There it is.

It’s hard to blame Embiid for not being truthful about the significance of NBA MVP to him. Lying and saying it didn’t mean much to him probably helped ease some of the pressure, which allowed him to play at his best level and win the award. He also owes an assist to one ESPN personality for helping him win the award.

This is Embiid’s first career NBA MVP award after two straight second-place finishes behind Nikola Jokic, who finished second to Embiid this year.