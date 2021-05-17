Look: Joel Embiid wears huge ‘Big Energy’ chain

Joel Embiid stood out on Sunday for the outfit he was wearing on the bench.

Embiid did not play in his Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Orlando Magic. His 76ers had already clinched the No. 1 spot in the East, so it was not necessary for him to play.

But that doesn’t mean Embiid wasn’t trying to inspire his teammates. He did so with a huge chain hanging from his neck. The chain shows someone flexing and it says “Big Energy” on it.

Joel Embiid rockin the Sixers Big Energy Chain. Good Vibes Only heading into the playoffs @sixers put him on the Drip Cam pic.twitter.com/kAlVBsIiTk — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 16, 2021

The chain is part of the team’s culture. It is awarded to a player who brings the most positive energy to the team. The tradition was borrowed from a coach who was previously in Portland. Other players have also described the chain as being awarded to a player who has a strong work ethic.

Chains have become a symbol often used by teams to build camaraderie. That appears to be the case with the Sixers, and it seems to be working.