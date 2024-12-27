Joel Embiid dealing with concerning new injury

The same old tune in a different key is playing once again for Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Friday that their star center Embiid is questionable to play vs. the Utah Jazz on Saturday due to a left foot sprain and a sinus fracture. Embiid has already been playing through the sinus fracture, which he suffered on a freak play against Indiana two weeks ago. But the left foot sprain is a brand-new issue for him.

It appears that Embiid sustained the foot sprain on a layup attempt in the closing minutes of Philly’s Christmas Day win over the Boston Celtics.

Such a huge play for so many reasons:

-Sixers needed a stabilizing possession. Maxey-Embiid two-man game delivered

-Embiid set a good screen, rolled(!) and got to the rim vs. Horford, drawing a foul. Set up a big Maxey layup later

-Embiid came up gimpy but finished the game pic.twitter.com/SG38G322OH — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) December 26, 2024

The former MVP Embiid has played in just nine of the 76ers’ 28 games so far this season due to a nagging issue with his left knee, which he underwent meniscus surgery on in February of this year. Embiid also suffered a strange injury to his right ankle in pregame warmups for the Celtics game on Christmas (video here) but managed to play through that issue.

A new foot sprain on top of that is obviously a big concern for Embiid, who is listed at seven feet and 280 pounds. It is to the same leg that cost Embiid most of this season already, and now the 11-17 76ers may have to brace themselves for more time without their seven-time All-Star center.