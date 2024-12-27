 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid dealing with concerning new injury

December 27, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid looks ahead

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The same old tune in a different key is playing once again for Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Friday that their star center Embiid is questionable to play vs. the Utah Jazz on Saturday due to a left foot sprain and a sinus fracture. Embiid has already been playing through the sinus fracture, which he suffered on a freak play against Indiana two weeks ago. But the left foot sprain is a brand-new issue for him.

It appears that Embiid sustained the foot sprain on a layup attempt in the closing minutes of Philly’s Christmas Day win over the Boston Celtics.

The former MVP Embiid has played in just nine of the 76ers’ 28 games so far this season due to a nagging issue with his left knee, which he underwent meniscus surgery on in February of this year. Embiid also suffered a strange injury to his right ankle in pregame warmups for the Celtics game on Christmas (video here) but managed to play through that issue.

A new foot sprain on top of that is obviously a big concern for Embiid, who is listed at seven feet and 280 pounds. It is to the same leg that cost Embiid most of this season already, and now the 11-17 76ers may have to brace themselves for more time without their seven-time All-Star center.

