 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 13, 2024

Joel Embiid’s nightmare season continues with freak injury setback

December 13, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Joel Embiid on the ground with an injury

Joel Embiid simply cannot catch a break this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man suffered a freak injury during his team’s Friday contest against the Indiana Pacers. The 76ers trailed the Pacers 61-50 with about 20 seconds left in the first half at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Pacers guard Ben Mathurin tried to put back a missed layup attempt from Tyrese Haliburton. As he came down, Mathurin accidentally smacked Embiid in the face with his forearm. Embiid fell to the floor and had to be attended to by Sixers medical personnel.

Embiid was diagnosed with a fractured sinus, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. He will be further evaluated over the weekend. Embiid left the game with 12 points and 5 rebounds on 3/4 shooting over 17 minutes of action.

Friday’s contest against the Pacers was just Embiid’s second game back from his last stint on the injured list. The former MVP has been dealing with a knee issue throughout the season that has limited him to just six total games played.

But despite his minimal action on the court, Embiid has been at the center of several off-court issues. There has been speculation surrounding Embiid’s relationship with co-star Tyrese Maxey. Embiid generated negative headlines for his physical altercation with a 76ers reporter.

With Embiid missing most of the season, the 76ers lost 14 of their first 17 games. The team has rebounded a little bit by winning four of its last six games to improve to 7-16.

But if Embiid has to miss more time, climbing out of the huge hole Philly dug for itself won’t get any easier.

Article Tags

Joel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus