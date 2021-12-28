 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 28, 2021

Joel Embiid has curious Twitter ‘like’ about Celtics

December 28, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Joel Embiid during a game

The Boston Celtics are imploding right now, and Joel Embiid appears to be loving it.

The Celtics lost Monday to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were without almost their entire starting lineup due to health and safety protocols. The embarrassing loss dropped Boston to 16-18 on the year.

After the game, veteran big man Al Horford challenged each individual Celtics player to be accountable and “look in the mirror.”

Horford’s comment did not exactly resonate with teammate Jaylen Brown. When asked about what Horford said, Brown replied, “Nah. No comment.”

Brown’s reaction further fueled rumors that the Celtics are not on the same page and have dysfunction among their ranks. It also caught the attention of the Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid, who “liked” the tweet about Brown.

It is unclear if Embiid is eyeing Brown as a potential trade target for the Sixers or if he is simply happy to see the Celtics in turmoil. But we do know that the Sixers and the Celtics have quite the rivalry in the East. The former has lost to the latter in the playoffs multiple times during Embiid’s tenure. Embiid is also not a fan of certain Celtics players.

Photo: Jan 6, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus