Joel Embiid has curious Twitter ‘like’ about Celtics

The Boston Celtics are imploding right now, and Joel Embiid appears to be loving it.

The Celtics lost Monday to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were without almost their entire starting lineup due to health and safety protocols. The embarrassing loss dropped Boston to 16-18 on the year.

After the game, veteran big man Al Horford challenged each individual Celtics player to be accountable and “look in the mirror.”

Al Horford on who needs to fix things for Boston: "It comes from all of us. You know, Coach does what he has to do. But at the end of the day, it has to come from each individual player. We need to be accountable and held accountable. Individually, we need to look in the mirror." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 28, 2021

Horford’s comment did not exactly resonate with teammate Jaylen Brown. When asked about what Horford said, Brown replied, “Nah. No comment.”

Jaylen Brown was asked about Al Horford's comment that the team is "searching" and "has to look in the mirror". Brown said: "Searching and looking in the mirror? Nah. No comment." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 28, 2021

Brown’s reaction further fueled rumors that the Celtics are not on the same page and have dysfunction among their ranks. It also caught the attention of the Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid, who “liked” the tweet about Brown.

It is unclear if Embiid is eyeing Brown as a potential trade target for the Sixers or if he is simply happy to see the Celtics in turmoil. But we do know that the Sixers and the Celtics have quite the rivalry in the East. The former has lost to the latter in the playoffs multiple times during Embiid’s tenure. Embiid is also not a fan of certain Celtics players.

Photo: Jan 6, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports