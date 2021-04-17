Joel Embiid has his own surprising take on Defensive Player of the Year

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been openly campaigning for Defensive Player of the Year honors. Believe it or not, one of his teammates isn’t quite on board with that.

Joel Embiid argued in a recent appearance on “The Lowe Post” podcast that he should be Defensive Player of the Year, though he made clear that he didn’t object to Simmons beating him to it.

"I want to be DPOY, I should be DPOY" – Joel Embiid — rob manoff (@manoffrm) April 16, 2021

Lowe brings up that Ben and Joel can't both win DPOY. Joel – "he's been a monster defensively all season I do think he should win it, he has an impact on the court, especially every single night guarding the other teams best player… i'm not fighting about it" — rob manoff (@manoffrm) April 16, 2021

He went on to say that he knows how much Ben wants it so he is ok if Ben wins it he deserves it and he hopes he wins it this year, but he says he wants to win it at some point in his career. — rob manoff (@manoffrm) April 16, 2021

Embiid probably won’t find a lot of sympathy for his case this season. Simmons is probably more deserving, but it’s likely that they both lag behind the player that Simmons has been taking shots at recently.

Embiid is averaging 11 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season.