Joel Embiid has his own surprising take on Defensive Player of the Year

April 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been openly campaigning for Defensive Player of the Year honors. Believe it or not, one of his teammates isn’t quite on board with that.

Joel Embiid argued in a recent appearance on “The Lowe Post” podcast that he should be Defensive Player of the Year, though he made clear that he didn’t object to Simmons beating him to it.

Embiid probably won’t find a lot of sympathy for his case this season. Simmons is probably more deserving, but it’s likely that they both lag behind the player that Simmons has been taking shots at recently.

Embiid is averaging 11 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

