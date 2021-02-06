Joel Embiid fires back at fan over Ben Simmons take

Joel Embiid has always had strong Twitter fingers, so you know that he is not going to let any slander about his teammates slide.

The Philadelphia 76ers star tweeted his All-Star vote this week for frontcourt partner Ben Simmons. After a fan expressed skepticism over Simmons’ low scoring total, Embiid fired back. The seven-footer said that Simmons’ impact on the No. 1-seeded Sixers went far beyond the box score.

Well I guess you didn’t watch the game yesterday. His value goes beyond the stats. And Tobias has been dominating and consistent all season and the team is the #1 seed in the east — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 5, 2021

True, Simmons is averaging a career-low 13.4 points per game this season. But he has actually become fairly underrated as critics focus far more on his weaknesses (lack of a jumper and poor shooting percentages) than on his strengths (elite positional defense, rebounding, and playmaking). Simmons plays his role for the Sixers very well and is willing to take a backseat in the scoring department to teammates like Embiid and Tobias Harris.

Embiid also spoke recently about his renewed chemistry with Simmons, and in Embiid’s mind, there is no doubt Simmons is an All-Star this year.