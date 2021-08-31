Joel Embiid has funny tweet amid Ben Simmons drama

Joel Embiid seems to be totally unbothered about the current drama surrounding his team.

The Philadelphia 76ers star sent a funny tweet on Tuesday after news broke that teammate Ben Simmons has formally requested a trade. Embiid asked if there was any trade news … regarding European soccer club Real Madrid.

Any Real Madrid trade news? #HalaMadrid — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 31, 2021

Embiid continued the troll job by referencing Real Madrid’s stalled efforts to acquire Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, saying, “We’ll get it done in January.”

It’s cool. We’ll get it done in January #HalaMadrid — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 31, 2021

The longtime Real Madrid fan Embiid may be happy to learn that the team managed to sign 18-year-old phenom Eduardo Camavinga from French club Rennes in the meantime. But Embiid definitely cannot be happy about what is going on with his actual team. In addition to Simmons, the Sixers might be losing another one of Embiid’s teammates as well.