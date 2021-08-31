 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid has funny tweet amid Ben Simmons drama

August 31, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid seems to be totally unbothered about the current drama surrounding his team.

The Philadelphia 76ers star sent a funny tweet on Tuesday after news broke that teammate Ben Simmons has formally requested a trade. Embiid asked if there was any trade news … regarding European soccer club Real Madrid.

Embiid continued the troll job by referencing Real Madrid’s stalled efforts to acquire Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, saying, “We’ll get it done in January.”

The longtime Real Madrid fan Embiid may be happy to learn that the team managed to sign 18-year-old phenom Eduardo Camavinga from French club Rennes in the meantime. But Embiid definitely cannot be happy about what is going on with his actual team. In addition to Simmons, the Sixers might be losing another one of Embiid’s teammates as well.

