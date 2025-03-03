Joel Embiid could undergo treatment made popular by Kobe Bryant

Joel Embiid has been gathering information to determine how to best address his ongoing knee issues, and the Philadelphia 76ers star is reportedly considering an overseas treatment option that was made popular by the late Kobe Bryant.

During Monday’s edition of “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV, Chandler Parsons said he recently spoke with Embiid about the former MVP’s next steps. Parsons said one option that Embiid is considering is undergoing the same platelet-rich plasma treatments that Bryant had in Germany.

“I’ve talked to Joel about this. He’s thought about going to Germany and doing the Kobe shots, so there’s different methods and ways to manage your pain,” Parsons said. “But when it comes down to this and something that’s surgically required to fix it, you have to do it.”

Bryant visited Germany multiple times during the latter part of his Hall of Fame career for a PRP treatment called Orthokine. The Los Angeles Lakers legend had the injections to treat multiple different injuries when he was in his 30s.

The procedure is something that is touted as a good treatment option for reducing inflammation and pain. It has also been used by other famous athletes over the years.

Embiid first injured his left knee a little over a year ago when Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga fell into him, resulting in a torn lateral meniscus. Embiid underwent surgery at the time but returned after two months to play in the postseason and even suited up for Team USA at the Paris Olympics last summer.

The 76ers announced last week that Embiid has been declared “medically unable to play” for the remainder of the season. It sounds like the 30-year-old is headed for another surgery, and there are serious concerns about his recovery timeline.

Embiid will likely gather as many opinions as possible about his knee. Undergoing treatment in Germany is just one of his many options, and he will likely combine multiple treatments as he looks to get back on the floor.