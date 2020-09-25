Joel Embiid, girlfriend Anne De Paula announce birth of new baby son

Joel Embiid and girlfriend Anne De Paula announced on Thursday the birth of their son.

Embiid shared the news via his social media channels. He says the boy’s name is Arthur Elijah De Paula Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers big man then cracked a joke about this being the first of many children — enough to fill a soccer team.

Arthur Elijah De Paula Embiid We are so blessed and fortunate to welcome our little boy in this family. First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her but I’m not winning so far. I’m just trying to build a soccer team but for real I’m so excited for the future #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/eZaUnx90oo — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 25, 2020

“We are so blessed and fortunate to welcome our little boy in this family. First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her but I’m not winning so far. I’m just trying to build a soccer team but for real I’m so excited for the future and my life has a new meaning. Kudos to @annedepaula_ for being so strong and giving me the Greatest Gift our life can offer #GodisGood,” Embiid wrote on Instagram.

Embiid gave his baby a special name with a very personal meaning. Joel’s younger brother Arthur died in a car crash in 2014.

Embiid and De Paula have been together since 2018. This is their first child.