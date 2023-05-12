Joel Embiid, James Harden criticized for appearing to quit late in Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers lost 95-86 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, and some of their players were criticizing for appearing to quit late in the defeat.

The game was tight for most of the way but Boston pulled away late thanks to four three-pointers from Jayson Tatum over the final 4:14. After Tatum made a 3-pointer with 1:53 left to make it 92-84 Celtics, the 76ers treated the shot like it was a dagger.

"Jayson Tatum, not always there when you call but always on time" pic.twitter.com/ncXiDzr7VA — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 12, 2023

James Harden missed a layup in response. Both Harden and Joel Embiid were in no hurry to get back on defense after Harden’s miss.

“Boy, body language. There’s still here but Philadelphia in the aftermath of that … Embiid and Harden were walking up the floor like the game’s over,” ESPN announcer Doris Burke said on the broadcast.

pathetic effort there by Embiid and Harden — Jamie Lynch (@jelynchjr) May 12, 2023

The 76ers entered the game leading the series 3-2 and had a chance to clinch. Even if they were trailing late, they shouldn’t have stopped hustling.

Now the team goes to Boston with their season on the line in a Game 7 after losing 95-86.