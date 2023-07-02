 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid leaves fans confused with 2-word tweet

July 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Joel Embiid in a Sixers jersey

Jan 6, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is known for sending sometimes confusing tweets, and he was at it again on Saturday.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man shared a 2-word tweet: “The Watcher.”

That’s it. That was his tweet.

But what did Embiid mean? That’s what fans were wondering.

Was it as simple as Embiid was watching the 2022 TV series “The Watcher” and sharing a recommendation, without saying he was recommending it? Or was his tweet a commentary on his experience witnessing free agency?

The 76ers have been quiet in free agency. They lost Shake Milton to Minnesota and Jalen McDaniels to Toronto. Plus, the big story for Philly is James Harden seeking a trade.

Maybe Embiid’s tweet was a commentary on how Philly’s free agency is going so far. Or maybe he’s just a fan of the TV show.

