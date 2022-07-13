 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid completes major international move

July 13, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is pulling the international basketball equivalent of Hulk Hogan’s move to WCW.

French outlet L’Equipe reported this week that the Philadelphia 76ers center Embiid has successfully obtained French nationality. The move will allow Embiid to compete for France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The report adds that Embiid began the process several months ago and was officially granted French nationality on July 5. FIBA also confirmed the news in a post to their official Twitter page on Wednesday.

The reigning NBA scoring champion Embiid hails from Cameroon. But he will be able to compete for France thanks to FIBA’s naturalized player rule, which allows any country to roster a maximum of one non-native player.

Embiid will form a Harry Potter-esque three-headed monster in France’s frontcourt along with former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and teenage wonder Victor Wembanyama. It is unclear though if this French player who had previously spoken out on Embiid joining their team will be on the roster in 2024.

