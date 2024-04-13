Referee’s reaction to Joel Embiid basket goes viral

Several fans online couldn’t help but fixate on one NBA referee’s reaction during a Friday matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.

The 76ers trailed the Magic 7-6 just four minutes into the contest at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Embiid made a move in the paint and got whacked in the arm by Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. Embiid’s shot somehow still went in despite the Sixers star clearly losing control of the ball on the way up.

Baseline referee Evan Scott called the foul on Carter and motioned for an and-1 opportunity. Some fans on X felt as though Scott showed genuine disappointment that Embiid’s shot had gone in.

Ref was mad after Embiid made it 😭 pic.twitter.com/OJ59S5uXA4 — BrickWrld (@BRICKW0RLD) April 12, 2024

The ref looks lowkey mad that Embiid got the And 1 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uHGzq4rdvh — Abu Omar (@DonEstifanos) April 12, 2024

Ref was genuinely disappointed Embiid made the shot 😂 pic.twitter.com/xoWqupXdYE — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) April 13, 2024

A few posts even implied that Scott perhaps had a wager that went against Embiid scoring points.

Given the rampant betting scandals that have rocked the sports world of late, it’s no surprise fans are a little more suspicious than usual.

Anyone who actually bet on Embiid’s player props against the Magic may have given up hope after the big man was seen heading to the locker room. The 76ers star appeared to have reaggravated his left knee injury late in the second quarter.

The sight nobody wanted to see… After scoring his 21st point on a euro-step, Embiid grabbed his left knee. He stayed in the game until the next timeout & headed straight to the locker room. Air sucked immediately out of the building.pic.twitter.com/biduEazLYS — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) April 13, 2024

Joel Embiid landed awkwardly after making a basket and immediately grabbed at his left knee. Embiid stayed in the game until the next timeout and then exited the game and immediately left for the locker room. He has 21-9-7 in 17 first half minutes. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 13, 2024

But Embiid was able to return after halftime and looked as dominant as ever in a 125-113 win for Philadelphia. Embiid finished the contest with 32 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists.