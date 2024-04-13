 Skip to main content
Referee’s reaction to Joel Embiid basket goes viral

April 12, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
NBA referee Evan Scott watching Joel Embiid

Several fans online couldn’t help but fixate on one NBA referee’s reaction during a Friday matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.

The 76ers trailed the Magic 7-6 just four minutes into the contest at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Embiid made a move in the paint and got whacked in the arm by Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. Embiid’s shot somehow still went in despite the Sixers star clearly losing control of the ball on the way up.

Baseline referee Evan Scott called the foul on Carter and motioned for an and-1 opportunity. Some fans on X felt as though Scott showed genuine disappointment that Embiid’s shot had gone in.

A few posts even implied that Scott perhaps had a wager that went against Embiid scoring points.

Given the rampant betting scandals that have rocked the sports world of late, it’s no surprise fans are a little more suspicious than usual.

Anyone who actually bet on Embiid’s player props against the Magic may have given up hope after the big man was seen heading to the locker room. The 76ers star appeared to have reaggravated his left knee injury late in the second quarter.

But Embiid was able to return after halftime and looked as dominant as ever in a 125-113 win for Philadelphia. Embiid finished the contest with 32 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists.

