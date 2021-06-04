 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 4, 2021

76ers not ruling Joel Embiid out for Game 1 against Hawks

June 4, 2021
by Grey Papke

Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers still don’t know how long they will be without Joel Embiid, but there is clearly some optimism that his absence could prove to be a very short one.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Friday that Embiid went through most of the day’s practice, and that the star center had at least a chance of playing Sunday in Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Even if Embiid doesn’t end up playing Sunday, this has to qualify as encouraging news. It suggests that he’s getting fairly close to returning after suffering a small meniscus tear in Game 4 against Washington. So far, he’s only missed Game 5 of that series, which Philadelphia won without him.

Embiid will arguably be more important against the Hawks than he was against the Wizards. Where Washington lacked a quality center, Atlanta has Clint Capela, who Embiid is capable of neutralizing. Plus, Embiid’s presence takes some of the pressure off Ben Simmons.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus