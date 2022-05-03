Joel Embiid to play for unlikely country during Olympics?

Joel Embiid could be shaking up the international basketball landscape.

French outlet RMC Sport reported Monday that Embiid may play for France in the upcoming Olympic Games in 2024, which will be held in Paris. The report adds that the 76ers center has begun administrative procedures to obtain French nationality, which would allow him to suit up for France.

Embiid is a native of Cameroon. However, FIBA’s naturalized player rule allows every country to roster a maximum of one player who did not obtain legal citizenship for that country before turning 16 (as is required of every other player). Interestingly enough, France has yet to ever make use of the naturalized player rule to this point.

Per the RMC Sport report, Embiid has family in France. A feature on Embiid by Bleacher Report in 2013 also revealed that he speaks French fluently.

The five-time All-Star Embiid, who won the NBA scoring title this year and is arguably the best all-around center in basketball, would certainly be worth naturalizing. His addition to the French team to go along with Rudy Gobert, teenage phenom Victor Wembanyama, and others would also make France a potential favorite for Olympic gold (depending on who actually plays for the United States). Granted, there was one NBA player who said in the past that he did not want Embiid on the French national team.

H/T EuroHoops