Joel Embiid gives interesting reason for his big Team USA-Olympics decision

Joel Embiid has officially decided to represent the bald eagle at next year’s Olympics in Paris and is giving some interesting reasoning behind his pick.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid confirmed multiple media that he plans to play for Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games. After acknowledging the strength of the American team and his desire to win the gold medal, Embiid said that another part of his decision was his young son, Arthur.

“You add that to the fact that my son is American and that I’ve been here [in the U.S.] for such a long time,” said Embiid. “I feel like for the past few years … every decision has been made based off of family, my family, my son.”

Here is the full clip of Embiid’s remarks.

Sixers center Joel Embiid on selecting to play for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics: pic.twitter.com/ntkZ2tNdtg — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 5, 2023

Embiid welcomed son Arthur with wife Anne de Paula in Sept. 2020. Arthur was born in the U.S., making him an American citizen. Embiid himself, who has lived in the U.S. since moving there in 2010 at the age of 16, formally became an American citizen in Sept. 2022 as well.

The reigning NBA MVP Embiid, who is allowed to play for Team USA under FIBA’s one naturalized (non-native) player rule, chose them over two other notable countries. He is now set to man the middle next summer for a U.S. Olympic team that will already have several other rock stars in the mix.