LeBron James reportedly makes decision about 2024 Olympics

Team USA had a disappointing run at the FIBA World Cup that ended on Sunday with a fourth-place finish, and LeBron James wants to make sure the results are much better at the Olympics next year.

James is ready to commit to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, according to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic. LeBron has also been calling other NBA stars to recruit them to join him.

LeBron has reportedly spoken with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green about joining him in Paris. All of the star players are prepared to commit to Team USA. Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard and De’Aaron Fox also have interest.

James has already had an illustrious career competing for Team USA in international play. He starred on two Olympic gold-medal-winning teams in 2008 and in 2012 (though also on the infamous U.S. Olympic bronze team in 2004). Additionally, James has represented the United States at the FIBA World Cup (in 2006) and the FIBA AmeriCup (in 2007).

The 2024 Olympics would likely be James’ final opportunity to play for Team USA, as he will be 39. He recently dropped a strong hint on social media that he is ready for one more Olympic run.