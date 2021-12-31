Joel Embiid gets revenge on Kevin Durant with gesture after win

Joel Embiid got some revenge on Kevin Durant on Thursday night.

Embiid had 34 points in his Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 win over the Nets in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant had 33 in the loss. Embiid and Durant are stars for their teams and among the best players in the NBA. The two men went back-and-forth with trash talk in the game, and that continued afterwards.

Embiid was delighted to get revenge on Durant two weeks after the Nets beat the Sixers 114-105. He started to point after the win, using a gesture telling the Nets to get off the floor and go home.

Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant went back and forth with each other tonight. Something to keep an eye on when the 76ers and Nets play again in March, and possibly the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/wP55F7etyR — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 31, 2021

What’s the story there?

At the end of Brooklyn’s Dec. 16 win over Philly, Durant gestured to the Sixers to get their s— out of there.

Here’s KD a couple weeks after he was incredible and the Nets beat the Sixers while super shorthanded. Not hard to figure out what Joel was thinking. pic.twitter.com/rA7HFa2o4j — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) December 31, 2021

Embiid didn’t forget.

Even though the two men traded their trash talk, KD says there is nothing but respect between them.

“We just respect each other so much,” says Kevin Durant on the jawing with Joel Embiid. Adds the natural competitive fire comes out.

Did anything Joel say cross the line? “Nah, hell no.” — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) December 31, 2021

Fans probably would love to see a playoff series between the teams.