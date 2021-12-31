 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid gets revenge on Kevin Durant with gesture after win

December 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joel Embiid got some revenge on Kevin Durant on Thursday night.

Embiid had 34 points in his Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 win over the Nets in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant had 33 in the loss. Embiid and Durant are stars for their teams and among the best players in the NBA. The two men went back-and-forth with trash talk in the game, and that continued afterwards.

Embiid was delighted to get revenge on Durant two weeks after the Nets beat the Sixers 114-105. He started to point after the win, using a gesture telling the Nets to get off the floor and go home.

What’s the story there?

At the end of Brooklyn’s Dec. 16 win over Philly, Durant gestured to the Sixers to get their s— out of there.

Embiid didn’t forget.

Even though the two men traded their trash talk, KD says there is nothing but respect between them.

Fans probably would love to see a playoff series between the teams.

