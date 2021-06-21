Joel Embiid sends cool tweet despite being eliminated

Joel Embiid had a cool message for Philadelphia 76ers fans despite being eliminated on Sunday night.

Embiid has been playing with a torn meniscus and trying to do his best despite being injured. He averaged 30.4 points per game during Philly’s series with the Atlanta Hawks.

After the Game 7 defeat, Embiid shared a note with Sixers fans in which he apologized for the series loss. He also credited the city’s toughness as his reason for fighting through an injury.

PHILLY I LOVE YOU

Sorry to disappoint you again Just know that I gave everything I had knowing the circumstances. If there’s one thing I’ve learned being here, it’s the TOUGHNESS this city has and that’s why I played with a torn meniscus. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT ALL YEAR LONG!! pic.twitter.com/CsR47xOJDZ — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 21, 2021

A message like that will no doubt further endear Embiid to Sixers fans. They will continue to love him, while Ben Simmons falls out of favor with the team and likely ends up elsewhere.