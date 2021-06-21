 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid sends cool tweet despite being eliminated

June 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid had a cool message for Philadelphia 76ers fans despite being eliminated on Sunday night.

Embiid has been playing with a torn meniscus and trying to do his best despite being injured. He averaged 30.4 points per game during Philly’s series with the Atlanta Hawks.

After the Game 7 defeat, Embiid shared a note with Sixers fans in which he apologized for the series loss. He also credited the city’s toughness as his reason for fighting through an injury.

A message like that will no doubt further endear Embiid to Sixers fans. They will continue to love him, while Ben Simmons falls out of favor with the team and likely ends up elsewhere.

