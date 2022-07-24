Joel Embiid trolls rival big man over struggles

“Troel Embiid” is officially back and back with a vengeance.

Atlanta Hawks big John Collins made an appearance with teammate Trae Young at the Drew League in Los Angeles over the weekend. Regrettably though, it was an appearance to forget, as the Collins and Young-led Black Pearl Elite somehow lost 103-100 to the NBA player-less Citi Team Blazers.

Collins also found himself on the business end of not one, but two poster dunks. He would eventually foul out as well, making Collins the first-ever NBA player to foul out of a Drew League game.

What a sequence by the Citi Team Blazers at the Drew League 👀 Blocks Trae Young & then dunks on John Collins! pic.twitter.com/Dempa7HxfO — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 24, 2022

Drew League Announcer: “John Collins is the first NBA player to foul out the Drew League. He made history today!” pic.twitter.com/L7tVFcAapl — David Astramskas (@Redapples2021) July 24, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid had some fun at Collins’ expense. He “liked” a tweet that summed up Collins’ terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day at the Drew League.

tough day for john collins at the drew league. got postered, became the 1st nba player to foul out at the drew & he & trae young’s squad lost 😬 pic.twitter.com/uSMsXEkuVL — buckets (@buckets) July 24, 2022

Joel Embiid likes tweet about John Collins taking multiple L's at the Drew League pic.twitter.com/7APgnfoXwu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 24, 2022

You can see the “like” on Embiid’s public profile here.

Embiid and Collins have history going back to the 2021 postseason when the Hawks beat the 76ers in the second round. The two bigs traded barbs during the series, but Collins got the last laugh, trolling Embiid after Atlanta won.

The Hawks and the 76ers did not get a chance to meet in the playoffs again this year. But Embiid will happily take any chance that he can get to troll Collins right back.