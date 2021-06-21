 Skip to main content
Look: John Collins trolled Joel Embiid with T-shirt after Game 7

June 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

John Collins and Joel Embiid were going after each other throughout their playoff series, and Collins got in the final blow.

After his Atlanta Hawks defeated Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Sunday, Collins trolled Embiid with a T-shirt. The shirt Collins wore to his postgame media conference featured him posterizing Embiid with a dunk.

The shirt featured a photo of Collins jamming over Embiid on an alley-oop in Game 6:

Embiid’s Sixers actually won Game 6 despite Collins’ big dunk. The two players even got into a confrontation during the game. But Atlanta got the win in Game 7, and Collins ended up with the last laugh.

