Look: John Collins trolled Joel Embiid with T-shirt after Game 7

John Collins and Joel Embiid were going after each other throughout their playoff series, and Collins got in the final blow.

After his Atlanta Hawks defeated Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Sunday, Collins trolled Embiid with a T-shirt. The shirt Collins wore to his postgame media conference featured him posterizing Embiid with a dunk.

The shirt featured a photo of Collins jamming over Embiid on an alley-oop in Game 6:

JOHN COLLINS WITH THE POSSIBLE DUNK OF THE PLAYOFFS WITH THE POSTER ON EMBIID! OMGGG #NBAPLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/7l0e7oBSxl — ZachTheMan (@Blazing_Shadow_) June 19, 2021

Embiid’s Sixers actually won Game 6 despite Collins’ big dunk. The two players even got into a confrontation during the game. But Atlanta got the win in Game 7, and Collins ended up with the last laugh.