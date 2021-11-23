John Wall has curious tweet about his situation in Houston

After having played a grand total of zero minutes and zero seconds so far for the Houston Rockets this season, John Wall is sounding off on his plight.

The veteran point guard Wall posted a curious tweet about his situation with the Rockets on Monday. Wall agreed with a Twitter user who wrote, “You getting punished for something you can’t control.” Wall quoted the user’s tweet and wrote “Facts!!”

While it is not clear what exactly Wall is referring to, we do know that the five-time All-Star is a healthy scratch this season as the 1-16 Rockets look to develop their younger players. The 31-year-old Wall was still very productive last season, averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game. But his contract ($44.3 million this year with a $47.4 million player option for next year) is too cost-prohibitive for either a trade or a buyout. That business side of things may be what Wall feels he is being “punished” for.

There has been some talk that Wall might not even play at all this season due to the circumstances. That has to be frustrating for a player who had overcome injury and proven himself on a new team, only to now be unable to play because of financial and organizational reasons beyond his control.

Photo: Nov 8, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) walks on the court after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports