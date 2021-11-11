John Wall might not play entire NBA season

Is it possible that John Wall does not play in the NBA this season? One informed reporter thinks that is a possibility.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on the network’s pregame show Wednesday prior to the Detroit Pistons-Houston Rockets game that Wall may not play at all this season.

The former No. 1 pick is in his second season with the Rockets but has not played this season. He has indicated for several months that he does not want to play for the team. But there is a problem: there may not be an easy exit for him, which could lead to him missing the season.

“There are no plans for John Wall to play for the Rockets,” Woj reported on the pregame show. “It’s becoming increasingly likely that John Wall may not play anywhere in the NBA this season. Because I think the cost of his contract right now is just too prohibitive.”

Wall is under contract for $44.3 million this season. He has a $47 million player option for next season.

Woj says teams interested in acquiring Wall for this season would want the point guard to decline his option for next season, but Wall is not doing that. Woj reports that Wall is not interested in a buyout, nor are the Rockets.

That kind of leaves Wall stuck for now.

This is no different from what Woj began reporting in September. Ultimately, Wall would need to make financial concessions if he wants to play for another team this season. If he doesn’t, then he can continue to sit at home and get paid his big bucks.

Now 31, Wall made five straight All-Star teams for the Washington Wizards until his career was derailed by injuries. He missed all of the 2019-2020 season due to injuries and could miss this season as well, though for a different reason.

Nov 8, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) walks on the court after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports