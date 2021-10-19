John Wall could end up with top contender?

John Wall seems likely to leave the Houston Rockets sooner than later, and one top contender may be ready to pounce.

David Aldridge of The Athletic said in an article this week that he predicts Wall will end up with the Miami Heat. Aldridge mentions that Wall lives in Miami during the offseason and that the Heat are famous for extending the careers of talented players who have been felled by injuries.

The ex-All-Star Wall has essentially agreed to part ways with the rebuilding Rockets. But the roughly $90 million Wall has left on his contract makes him effectively untradeable, leaving the 31-year-old to wait for a buyout.

If and when Wall does secure a buyout, the Heat make plenty of sense. After a Finals appearance in 2020, they reloaded this offseason with the signings of Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, and Markieff Morris. Miami’s current sixth man is 21-year-old Tyler Herro, who is more of a natural 2-guard.

Wall averaged 20.9 points and 6.9 assists per game last season and could easily lead a second unit. He might also provide some much-needed insurance for an uncertain Heat backcourt rotation.

H/T Heat Nation

Photo: Nov 8, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) walks on the court after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports