Report: John Wall, Rockets to work together on trade

The Houston Rockets have entered a rebuilding phase with their young core of players, and they are not going to force John Wall to be a part of it.

Wall and the Rockets met recently and will work together to find a new home for the five-time All-Star, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. That will have to be by way of a trade, as there are no plans for the two sides to explore a buyout agreement.

Wall will not be easy to trade, as he is owed $91.7 million over the next two seasons. The 31-year-old has a lengthy injury history and was shut down last season due to a hamstring issue.

Rockets officials discussed the direction of the franchise in a recent meeting with Wall and told the veteran guard they want to protect his health. That means his role would be limited if he remained in Houston, which is obviously something Wall is not interested in.

The Rockets won just 17 games last season, which made them the worst team in the NBA. Wall, who averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games, hinted on multiple occasions that he wanted out of Houston.