John Wall hinting he wants out of Houston?

The Houston Rockets’ nightmare season may be weighing on John Wall.

The five-time All-Star caused a stir this week by apparently voting on a fan’s Instagram poll. The account @clutchcitynation posted a poll to their story asking, “Will John Wall get traded, bought out, or will he stay?” Screenshots proved that Wall, who was tagged in the post, voted “he will leave.”

YOOO JOHN WALL ON INSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/vdsJSsyvXy — txbii (@GaryTrentSzn) May 14, 2021

Wall wanting to leave Houston would not be the biggest shocker. He did not choose to come to the Rockets in the first place, having been traded by the Washington Wizards in the Russell Westbrook deal. The team is also the worst in the NBA this season at 17-54, making them a poor fit for the 30-year-old Wall. Wall’s best friend on the Rockets, DeMarcus Cousins, is no longer with the team either.

Granted, Wall is still under contract for a massive $44.3 million next season. But between this Instagram poll and the fact he was shut down a while ago, Wall could trying to accelerate his departure from Houston.