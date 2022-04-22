John Wall linked to 2 notable potential landing spots

John Wall may be getting rewarded for his season-long NBA exile.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Thursday that all signs point to the ex-All-Star point guard Wall revisiting buyout talks with the Houston Rockets if they are unable to find a trade for him by the NBA Draft in June. Fischer adds that both the LA Clippers and the Miami Heat have been mentioned by league sources as strong possible landing spots for Wall.

The 31-year-old Wall did not play all season for the rebuilding Rockets. He was also unable to secure a trade or a buyout from the team because of the bloated amount still left on Wall’s contract. Either might be more feasible now come this summer however since Wall will only have one year left on his deal (albeit for $47.4 million).

The Clippers, who should be one of the title favorites next season, would be an excellent fit for Wall. They did not have a true backup point guard behind Reggie Jackson this season, instead relying on wings like Terance Mann and Norman Powell or even big men like Isaiah Hartenstein to run the offense for the second unit. The Heat are a bit more set at point guard with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Gabe Vincent. But they are another top contender in the East and may be appealing to Wall for a number of other reasons too.