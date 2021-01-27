John Wall feels Wizards didn’t believe in him anymore

John Wall is in his first season with the Houston Rockets after playing his entire career with the Washington Wizards, and he feels his old team gave up on him.

Wall’s Rockets beat the Wizards 107-88 on Tuesday night. Wall had 24 points and five assists in the win.

After the game, Wall said he felt the Wizards were done with him.

“I just feel like their organization thought I was done. No matter how much hard work I put in over the summer, they came and watched me, I thought they thought I was done,” Wall said.

Wall also took responsibility for some things he believes he could have done better with the Wizards. That could be an allusion to some of the partying that got him negative attention a few years ago.

The good thing for basketball fans is that after experiencing serious injuries the last few years, Wall is finally back on the court and helping a team. His Rockets are now 7-9.