Magic’s Jonathan Isaac unsure if he will play in Orlando as he recovers from knee injury

Jonathan Isaac is still unsure if he will be available for the resumed season in Orlando next month.

Isaac suffered a knee injury in January that was thought to be season-ending. However, the season was suspended in March and will not restart until July, which has given Isaac a chance to recover and possibly return.

He told Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” that he has not decided yet if he will play.

“As of right now, I’m going to the bubble,” Isaac told Warmoth. “Will I be able to play? I can’t put my finger on it now. I’m going to continue to work every single day like I’m going for it, so hopefully, that crosses paths the right way and is able to happen.”

Earlier this month, Isaac said he was rehabbing and trying hard to get back in time to contribute. The 22-year-old forward was having the best season of his career, averaging 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game, prior to his injury.

Orlando enters the resumed season eighth in the East with a 30-35 record.