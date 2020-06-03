Magic’s Jonathan Isaac says he could return from injury when play resumes

The Orlando Magic will already get a boost from the NBA hosting the restart of play in their city, and they could ultimately be getting another one too.

Appearing this week on “The Full 48” podcast with Howard Beck, Magic big man Jonathan Isaac spoke on the planned resumption of the season in Orlando as well as his chances of returning for it.

“I love it, I love the idea of having it in Orlando,” said Isaac. “We’re right here, and it will kind of be like a little homecourt for us, and our families don’t to travel that far. So that’s fun, that’s great.

“For me when it comes to having the season resume, my thing is just I’m thinking of the timing,” Isaac went on. “So I’m rehabbing every day, trying to get back, I’m just saying in my mind, ‘Look I’ll take it day by day.’ And if this thing, it just comes by at the right time with me being ready to go, I’m excited. I might get a chance to come back and play.”

Isaac, 22, was having the best season of his career, averaging 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game. But he suffered a severe sprain and bone bruise in his left knee during a game in January and was expected to miss the rest of the season, such that the Magic applied for a Disabled Player Exception for him.

With play now expected to resume on July 31, Isaac would be roughly seven months removed from his injury at that point. The Magic, who were the No. 8 seed in the East when the season was suspended, may have a very interesting competition structure ahead of them. But the potential return of Isaac, an already-elite defensive player, would obviously be a big plus for them.