Report: 1 condition holding up Jonathan Kuminga trade to division rival

The Sacramento Kings are keenly interested in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga, but find themselves in a trade talk staring contest with the Golden State Warriors.

Kuminga and the Warriors are at an impasse in their negotiations on a contract extension. Kuminga has been holding out for a contract with an annual salary within the $25 to $30 million range. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the 22-year-old turned down a two-year, $45 million offer from Golden State earlier this week. The Warriors wanted a team option on the second year of the deal.

The Kings have reportedly offered Kuminga a three-year deal worth $63 million. Per Amick, Sacramento has dangled super sub Malik Monk and a lottery-protected first-round pick in a sign-and-trade to make it happen, but the Warriors want the pick to be fully unprotected. The deal would raise Golden State’s salary bill above the first apron, barring any separate salary-shedding moves.

A move to Sacramento would offer Kuminga more than just an increase in guaranteed money. The versatile forward would likely be given a much larger offensive role on a Kings team without as much high-level talent. There’s also the possibility that the Kings finally blow up their roster at the deadline to start a full-on rebuild.

The Warriors’ midseason acquisition of Jimmy Butler pushed Kuminga further down the pecking order in Golden State. It took injuries to both Butler and Steph Curry for Kuminga to get serious burn in the team’s playoff run last season.

There have been rumblings that Kuminga could still return to the Bay Area, whether through a contract extension or even through his $7.9 million qualifying offer for next season.

While Kuminga has denied any serious rift with head coach Steve Kerr, it’s clear that the Warriors forward believes he’s not been maximized in Golden State thus far.